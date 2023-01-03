Sheree Whitfield Stepped Out In A Versace Ensemble For Her Birthday

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Sheree Whitfield stepped into 2023 in style and kicked off the year with a lavish birthday celebration at Nobu in Atlanta alongside her family, friends, and her alleged new boo Martell Holt from Love and Marriage Hunstville.

For the stylish occasion, the birthday girl donned a pink velour hooded jumpsuit from Versace that showed off her very best assets. The curve hugging look currently retails for $3,225 and fit the Real Housewives of Atlanta star like a glove, showing off her toned figure and killer curves. The beauty paired the look with minimal jewelry y and wore her brown and blonde hair in loose curls with a middle part to let the hair frame both sides of her face.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her stunning birthday look, posting a few photos from her dinner as she served face and body in the process.

“I had so much love & fun celebrating my birthday yesterday that I didn’t get a chance to post,” she captioned the post. “I had such an incredible birthday! A full day of love, pampering, great food (thanks @kairo.whitfield for making me the best brunch ever) and make ur stomach hurt laughter…. and it still hurts This year have started off amazing and I can’t say enough how much I love, enjoy and appreciate being with my family, friends & loved ones . Thank u all for making my day as incredible as it was! Those who missed it, don’t fret… I’m celebrating all month!

And a HUGE thanks to everyone who wished me a happy birthday. U guys just don’t know how much more special u made my day My motto for this next chapter is “F*ck It! Enjoy the moment” because these past couple of years has shown us all that life is too short so we need to b sure to enjoy every moment.

Wishing all my and January boos a happy birthday as well .”

Check it out below.

The beauty also shared a full body photo of herself to show off the stunning fit from all angles. Check that post out below.

Looks like Sheree is bringing in her birthday and 2023 in fashion, and we love it! What do you think about the beauty’s birthday look?

Sheree Whitfield Stepped Out In A Versace Ensemble For Her Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com