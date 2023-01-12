Cathy Hughes Shares Significance Of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday’ + Urban One Honors On TV One [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A trailblazer with over 50 years in the entertainment industry, radio and TV personality, business executive, and the first African American woman to chair a publicly traded company and the founder of Urban One Cathy Hughes called into the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Miss Hughes wanted to make a special appearance to discuss the upcoming Martin Luther King holiday and some insight behind the creation of Stevie Wonder’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday’ song, it’s origin, backstory, and importance in today’s society.

“Everyone sings the Stevie Wonder version of happy,” says Miss H, “The reality is that most people don’t know the lyrics. One of the realities is our obligation to teach our history to our children and our youth.”

According to NewsOne, “In 1981, Stevie Wonder wrote the song “Happy Birthday” as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a campaign for the establishment of a national holiday in honor of the civil rights icon.”

The lyrics of the first verse state:

You know it doesn’t make much sense, There ought to be a law against, Anyone who takes offense, At a day in your celebration, Cause we all know in our minds, That there ought to be a time, That we can set aside, To show just how much we love you. And I’m sure you would agree, It couldn’t fit more perfectly Than to have a world party on the day you came to be.

As the Grammy-award-winning singer sings in the bridge, “Why has there never been a holiday/Where peace is celebrated/All throughout the world” that was the biggest question: Isn’t it time to have a holiday to honor a man who fought for the civil rights of Black people and many others across the world?

Eventually, President Ronald Reagan signed the bill into law establishing the national holiday. The holiday was first observed in 1986 and is now observed every third Monday in January.

Being a national holiday, most people will have some time that evening after observing the holiday during the day, and Miss Hughes wants to remind everyone about TV One’s Urban Honors.

Stating that this is the “biggest show yet” and is set to celebrate the icons of the culture! This year’s honorees include; Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Bobby Brown, L. L. Cool J, Pharell Williams, Tamela Mann, and David Mann. Hitting the stage Marvin Sapp, Monie Love, Doug E. Fresh, and more!

Listen to Urban One founder Cathy Hughes break down the history behind Stevie Wonders’s song & why you must tune in on TV One and Cleo TV on January 16th!

