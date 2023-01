Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Birthday In A Vibrant Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Mary J. Blige celebrated her birthday this week in a vibrant look that was absolutely everything.

The 52-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram showing off her latest ensemble when she rocked a pink and green Emilio Pucci top which she paired with pink Frame metallic jeans. She accessorized the look with a green Gucci belt and green Jennifer Le boots that set the entire look off right.

Styled by Mauricia Henry, the starlet donned minimal jewelry for the vibrant slay and rocked her blonde locs in loose curls that were pulled back to show off her gorgeous face.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her birthday look with her 6 million followers, captioning the photo set, “About last night…..Thank you @donpoohmusic & @nikkiskysavvy for the love at @brooklynchophouse for my birthday dinner #AllFamilyAllLove #FamilyAffair #CapricornSeason”

Check it out below.

It’s official, Mary J. Blige just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and her birthday is no exception! Beauties, what do you think about Mary’s latest slay?

Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Birthday In A Vibrant Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com