Average home price, mortgage rates fell in Columbus in December

According to NBC4i, Mortgage rates dropped slightly as central Ohio home inventory increased and properties remained on the market for longer, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.

Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for December found the average sales price for a home was $318,581, dropping only $650 from $319,231 in November. Still, the shift represents a six-month decrease since the market hit 2022’s peak in June at $354,380.

Compared with 2021, prices were up in December with the average sale price 9.4% higher, an increase of just over $27,000 from last year in central Ohio.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

