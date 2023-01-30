Get The Look: Shop The Beauty Products From Naturi Naughton’s Cover Shoot

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Shop the beauty look of our newest cover star, Naturi Naughton.

If you’re on the hunt for new makeup essentials to add to your bag, look no further. We’ve rounded up the products we used to glam up our cover star, director, singer, and actress Naturi Naughton.

The products listed represent a range of brands – from established favorites to the newer class – and they share a common thread: recognizing the value in versatility, quality, and value.

Camara Aunique Beauty Strength Liner & Ruth Lash

There’s nothing like a full set of lashes to give your look that extra oomph. Camara Aunique Beauty’s Ruth Lash ($18, CamaraAuniqueBeauty.com) is made with soft faux mink and fits all eye shapes. This bold yet delicate lash can stand on its own, but we paired it with Camara Aunique Beauty’s Strength Liner ($20, CamaraAuniqueBeauty.com). This waterproof liquid liner has a flexible tip with just enough give to produce as bold or fine a stroke as desired.

Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick

Behind every great look, is a great foundation. Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick ($49, Lancom-USA.com) is, without a doubt, a fan favorite. Its lightweight cream-to-powder formula is beloved for its comfortable matte finish. It comes in 22 shades, and is easy to blend with proven long-lasting wear. As an added bonus, it has a built-in kabuki brush on the other end for effortless blending.

DIBS Beauty Desert Island Duo Blush/Bronzer Stick

We love a good 2-in-1 product. This blush-bronzer combo speaks to DIBS Beauty’s functional approach to beauty. Vegan and dermatologist tested, the Desert Island Duo Blush/Bronzer Stick ($36, DIBSBeauty.com) comes in eight end-to-end color combinations ranging from a warm coral paired with terracotta, to a vivid fuchsia paired with a deep brown. Go for a dramatic contoured look or a natural pink flush. These color duos give you options.

ILIA Beauty Multi-Stick

A versatile highlighter is a must in any makeup bag. Accentuate the natural contours of your face with ILIA Beauty’s Multi-Stick ($30, ILIABeauty.com) (Shade: Summertime). The brand’s skincare-focused approach to makeup means this glowy formula is packed with nourishing skin-loving ingredients and SPF to ensure long wear. Hit your cheekbones, eyelids and anywhere else you want that extra glow for a dewy finish.

Camara Aunique Beauty Velvet Lip Liner

Searching for a smoother, more hydrating lip liner? This one delivers. Define your lip with Camara Aunique Beauty’s Velvet Lip Liner ($18, CamaraAuniqueBeauty.com). This high-pigment lip pencil comes in four versatile shades. Its hydrating formula, enriched with shea butter, produces a creamy matte finish.

Dose of Colors Matte Lipstick

A good matte lipstick can really set the tone for your look. Dose of Colors’ Matte Lipstick ($19, DoseofColors.com)(Shade: Brick Red) is famous for its comfortable matte finish. It glides on creamy and leaves a pigmented, weightless feel with proven long-lasting wear. With 30 shades to choose from, this formula can match any occasion.

Black Opal Invisible Oil Blocking Loose Powder

And finally, a powder to set that stunning look. We used Black Opal’s Invisible Oil Blocking Loose Powder ($11.95, BlackOpalBeauty.com) which we love for its long wear and natural matte finish. Its unique lightweight formula means it’s great for all skin tones, and will help control shine all day and night.

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

