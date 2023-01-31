Columbus considers reducing Downtown speed limit

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Councilwoman Lourdes Barroso de Padilla hosted the first public hearing Tuesday on reducing the speed limit throughout Downtown from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Proponents of the legislation said it’s part of Vision Zero Columbus, which works to promote safe travel for those walking, biking, or in a motor vehicle.

All of those who spoke during the public comment portion agreed with the proposal to reduce the speed limit, with some saying this is just the first step in making the roads safer.

“When we talk about the safety of our people, we’ve talked about safety in many forms this evening and I think this is just one way for us to address it,” de Padilla said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

