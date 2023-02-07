Time to Slow Down! Speed limits changing in Downtown Columbus

According to NBC4i, within a week’s time the Columbus City Council swiftly introduced, proposed, and passed legislation on reducing the speed limit throughout the Downtown area.
Columbus City Councilmember and Chair of the Public Safety and Transportation Committee Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, who hosted the first public hearing last Tuesday on the ordinance, said reducing speed limits is among the top concerns heard from residents in Columbus communities.
With a vote of 7-0, the city council approved a motion Monday night to change the speed limit in the Downtown district with a limit of 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. The initiative is part of a strategy by Vision Zero Columbus to reduce serious and fatal crashes on city streets, to promote safe travel for those walking, biking or in a motor vehicle, and to support safety as the top priority of the transportation system.
