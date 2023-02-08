Police recover rearview mirror of car that killed cyclist in Eastland

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, A man riding his bike in the Eastland area died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
Columbus police said that at 9:14 p.m. a cyclist riding southbound on South Hamilton Road was hit by an unknown car also traveling south on South Hamilton Road at the intersection of Refugee Road. The crash knocked the man off of his bicycle and he was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m.
The unknown vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, but a white-colored, passenger side rearview mirror matching a 2009-2013 model Toyota Camry was recovered.
For the full NBC4 story click here
