Warning! Dating Scam Hits Central Ohio!

According to NBC4i, this week, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is warning residents about a string of extortions involving dating and social media apps happening in the region.

According to Crime Stoppers, robbery detectives report a significant increase in the reports, typically involving a man meeting an unknown suspect on social media or a dating app. In the scam, the suspect is either a woman or pretends to be a woman and may send the victim explicit photos. In response, the victim sends explicit photos of themselves to the suspect.

Those pictures are then used to demand money from the victim under the threat that the photos will be sent to friends and family.

For the full NBC4 story click here

