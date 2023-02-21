Ludacris Coming to the Ohio State Fair

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The Ohio State Fair has announced a few concerts that are coming to the 2023 fair. The fair will take place from July 26th through August 6th and will include a total of 13 shows with 2 being free.

Kidz Bop will hit the stage on July 26th 6:30 PM with a show for the entire family while Ludacris will have a show on August 1st at 7:30 PM for the hip-hop fans. Tickets will go on sale for these shows Friday, February 24th at 10 AM. All tickets bought for a concert will include admission to the fair. For more ticket and show information, click here.