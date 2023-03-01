New gun restrictions legislation passed by Columbus City Council

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Council has set a deadline for gun owners after passing new gun restrictions earlier this week.
The council’s amendment passed on Monday bans 30 or more round magazines in city limits. Now, gun owners with these magazines have until July 1 to turn them into the Columbus Division of Police or sell them legally outside of the city.
“The legislation that was just passed by council gives the individuals who currently own high capacity clips a grace period to turn in those high-capacity clips either to police or to sell them legally,” said City Attorney Zach Klein.
City leaders said their goal is to help curb violence in the city, but noted now until the summer deadline is a grace period.
For the full NBC4 story click here
