Columbus Man Hospitalized After Shoot Out with Police

According to NBC4i, One man is in stable condition after a shootout with Columbus police officers in North Linden Sunday morning.
A sergeant with Columbus police told NBC4 officers received a 911 call at 9 a.m. The caller said there was a man, later identified as 22-year-old Rodriguez Fitzgerald, who had multiple felony warrants inside a home on the 2900 block of Azelda Street. Police said the warrants included felonious assault, discharge into a habitation, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence.
According to police, Fitzgerald said he intended to have a shootout with police.
For the full NBC4 story click here
