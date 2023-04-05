Don’t Sleep! Get FREE Chick-fil-A in Columbus this Week

According to NBC4i, This week, Chick-fil-A restaurants in Columbus are offering customers select breakfast menu items for free.
Starting Wednesday, residents can use the Chick-fil-A app to claim their complimentary offer. Some of the entree’s include the Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit, the sausage, egg and cheese biscuit or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit.
The deal is only available through the Chick-fil-A app.
For the full NBC4 story click here
