The founder of Cash App and former Chief Technology Officer of Square, Bob Lee, was reportedly killed after being stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday.
NBC reports that police in San Francisco said officers responded to a reported stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
On the scene, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Police did not reveal the identity of the victim, but NBC reports that sources identified him as Lee.
Lee was currently serving as the chief product officer of MobileCoin. At this time, MobileCoin did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.
As of early Wednesday, no arrests have been made and it’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Cash App Hops On The Limited-Edition Clothing Wave With Own Merch
Megan Thee Stallion & Cash App Collaborate For “Hot Girl Enterprise” Apparel Line
The post Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco appeared first on 92 Q.
Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco was originally published on 92q.com
-
Who Jumped Tekashi 6ix9ine? Tweet Claims IG Video Shows Name Of Man Stomping Rapper
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Win Tickets to New Jack City Live