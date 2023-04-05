Columbus to forgive some homeowners of liens on their property

According to NBC4i, Some longtime Columbus homeowners with city-issued liens on their properties will receive forgiveness, city council voted Monday.
The city said it will be absolving homeowners of debt taken out and associated liens on city-assisted home repairs that are ten years old or older — with about $7.6 million total that could be eligible for forgiveness, according to the ordinance.
Before Council voted on the proposed legislation at its general body meeting Monday night, Mayor Andrew Ginther and Councilmember Shayla Favor introduced it at a news conference earlier in the day at Modcon Living’s tool lending library on the east side. By Monday night, it was introduced in the Council and cleared with a unanimous vote.
For the full NBC4 story click here
