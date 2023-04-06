Columbus police investigating four homicides in 48 hours

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are in the middle of four separate homicide investigations that began Saturday.
In total – there were five homicide victims in a 48-hour period.
Columbus Police Cmd. Mark Denner said the department has two suspects in custody from this weekend’s incidents.
One is from an incident on South Champion Avenue and the other was from an incident on Belmore Drive, and both suspects have been charged with murder.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
-
Who Jumped Tekashi 6ix9ine? Tweet Claims IG Video Shows Name Of Man Stomping Rapper
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
-
Man Caught on Video Stealing Over 2K Worth of Shoes from Polaris Mall
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023