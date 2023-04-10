According to NBC4i, Ohio lawmakers are reconsidering a bill to give divorced parents 50-50 child custody as a starting point.
Similar to a proposal introduced last year, House Bill 14 would automatically establish an equal parenting arrangement at the onset of custody disputes. The bill’s sponsors, Reps. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) and Marilyn John (R-Shelby), said overhauling Ohio’s existing custody standards will protect the rights of parents to see their children – and vice versa.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Ohio bill would presume 50-50 child custody in divorce
- Win Katt Williams Tickets Plus $250 from Magic!
- Blac Chyna Shares Inspirational IG Post On Easter Sunday
- Porsha Williams Is Our Muse In Jean Paul Gaultier
- Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look
- Halle Berry Bares All In Latest IG Photo: ‘I Do What I Wanna Do’
- Blac Chyna Is Our Style Goals In A Pair Of Gold Balmain Heels
- Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Share Their Love In Latest IG Photos
- Lori Harvey Looked Angelic In An All White LaPointe Look
- ‘Boycott Tennessee’ Trends On Twitter After Republicans Expel Black Democrats Over Anti-Gun Protest
-
This Ohio City Declared the 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
-
Man Caught on Video Stealing Over 2K Worth of Shoes from Polaris Mall
-
Erykah Badu and Puma Curry Take Copy + Paste To The Next Level In Their Latest Instagram Post