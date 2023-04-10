Central Ohio health systems lift COVID-19 mask requirements

According to NBC4i, just more than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, central Ohio’s largest health systems are no longer requiring visitors to wear face masks.
OhioHealth, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical System, and the Mount Carmel Health System announced Monday that masks will be optional for asymptomatic patients and visitors starting Friday.
The health systems all cited a decrease in COVID-19 and flu-related illnesses and an increase in immunity in the region.
Some people may still be required to wear masks, such as patients in isolation. Masks are recommended for visitors with respiratory symptoms.
For the full NBC4 story click here
