Central Ohio 4-year-old shot in hotel, bullet went through wall

According to NBC4i, a man faces multiple charges after a bullet went through a hotel room wall, hitting a 4-year-old child.
At about 9 p.m. on April 7, emergency dispatchers received a report of a person shot in the leg at the Super 8 Motel at 16510 Square Drive in Marysville, according to Marysville police. The caller told dispatchers the victim was a 4-year-old who was struck by a bullet through the hotel room wall, and they believed someone in the adjacent hotel room fired the gun.
Police searched the area and identified two suspects, including 45-year-old Joseph Seaunier. Seaunier was arrested at the hotel and charged with having weapons under disability.
For the full NBC4 story click here
