19-year-old man charged in fatal west Columbus gym shooting

According to NBC4i, a 19-year-old man has been named as a suspect and charged with murder after a fatal shooting at Esporta Fitness in west Columbus.
According to court documents from Franklin County Municipal Court, Tae Von Bush has a warrant out for his arrest and is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham on March 28 on the gym’s basketball court just before 9 p.m.
According to an affidavit, Cunningham had just finished a pick-up basketball game and was approached by Bush, who was waiting for the next game to start. The court document states a short argument occurred and shortly after, Bush pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Cunningham multiple times.
For the full NBC4 story click here
