Cbus

19-year-old man charged in fatal west Columbus gym shooting

Published on April 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a 19-year-old man has been named as a suspect and charged with murder after a fatal shooting at Esporta Fitness in west Columbus.

According to court documents from Franklin County Municipal Court, Tae Von Bush has a warrant out for his arrest and is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham on March 28 on the gym’s basketball court just before 9 p.m.

According to an affidavit, Cunningham had just finished a pick-up basketball game and was approached by Bush, who was waiting for the next game to start. The court document states a short argument occurred and shortly after, Bush pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Cunningham multiple times.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Close