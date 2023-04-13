One person critical after shooting near Columbus community center

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, One person is in critical condition after a shooting near a community center in Columbus Wednesday evening.

Columbus police said the shooting happened near the Linden Community Center on the 1300 block of Briarwood Avenue at approximately 5:53 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened across the street from the community center after a fight broke out. The victim then ran across the street and collapsed in the grass in front of the park.

For the full NBC4 story click here

