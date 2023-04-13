According to NBC4i, One person is in critical condition after a shooting near a community center in Columbus Wednesday evening.
Columbus police said the shooting happened near the Linden Community Center on the 1300 block of Briarwood Avenue at approximately 5:53 p.m.
According to police, the shooting happened across the street from the community center after a fight broke out. The victim then ran across the street and collapsed in the grass in front of the park.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- One person critical after shooting near Columbus community center
- 19-year-old man charged in fatal west Columbus gym shooting
- BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medial Complications
- Opinion: Is There Anything More Boring Than The Thought Of Tim Scott Running For President?
- U.S. Officials Will Not Pursue Criminal Charges In The Shanquella Robinson Case
- Rihanna Visits The Ulta Store In Las Vegas And She Is A Vision
- Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Summons All Prayer Warriors [LISTEN]
- George Foreman Discusses Upcoming Biopic Big George Foreman [EXCLUSIVE]
- Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
- Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake
-
This Ohio City Declared the 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Man Caught on Video Stealing Over 2K Worth of Shoes from Polaris Mall
-
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy
-
Erykah Badu and Puma Curry Take Copy + Paste To The Next Level In Their Latest Instagram Post