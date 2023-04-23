Columbus police say they are missing 160,000 rounds of ammo

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Columbus Division of Police is missing around 160,000 rounds of ammunition meant for their officers.

Columbus police said it was stolen from a warehouse on the west side earlier in April. When the division noticed the delivery was short, it contacted the shipping company — who said everything had shipped. The ammunition was stolen before making it to CPD’s facility.

The stolen ammunition was meant for rifles.

