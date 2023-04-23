Cbus

VIDEO: Suspect in Columbus triple shooting used modified handgun

Published on April 23, 2023

According to NBC4i, authorities are offering a cash reward for information after a suspect modified a handgun to automatically fire at three victims last month in Columbus.

Officers went around 2:15 a.m. on March 4 the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue on a report of a shooting, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. When they got there, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition while the second victim refused care and remained at the scene, authorities said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

