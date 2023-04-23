Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Young & The Restless star Eric Braeden best known for his role as Victor Newman announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is now undergoing treatment on his Facebook page.
In his video, Braeden stated, “I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this,”. He goes on to share that after recovering from knee replacement, doctors treated him for prostate issues that lead to a biopsy and UroLift surgery to relieve pressure from the urethra.
The medical team at Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA successfully removed the cancer found during the UroLift. Braeden is receiving immunotherapy and at the time of his video, had undergone two of his six planned treatments.
See Braeden’s message below:
While undergoing treatment Braeden, will continue to work. Braeden has starred as Victor Newman for 43 years. “The Young and the Restless” has aired on CBS as a daytime soap opera and is now in its 50th season.
