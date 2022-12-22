HomeNews

Sonya Eddy of ‘General Hospital’ dies at 55

According to NBC4i, A longtime actress on the soap opera “General Hospital” has died.

Executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that Sonya Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson, passed away at the age of 55.

“I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend,” Valentini said on Twitter. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

Since 2006, the Eddy had reportedly been on 543 episodes of the long-running daytime show.

