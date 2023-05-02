According to NBC4i, LGBTQ+ advocates are turning an act of hate during a Columbus fundraiser on Saturday into a call to action.
Nazi protesters disrupted a drag brunch on Saturday benefiting Kaleidoscope Youth Center, the largest and longest-standing organization supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Ohio. However, since then, KYC has received an outpouring of support from the community.
In addition, the center told NBC4 it has greatly exceeded its fundraising goal of $5,000 by raising around $50,000.
Saturday’s brunch at Land Grant Brewery was organized to promote inclusion and community partnerships.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Columbus: LGBTQ+ donations pour in after Nazi protests drag brunch fundraiser
- Columbus schools boost security after stabbing
- Gabriel Dickerson Becomes Youngest Member To Be Sworn Into Cairo, Illinois City Council
- Get The Look: Janelle Monae And Mary J. Blige’s 2023 Met Gala Hairstyles
- Keke Palmer Serves 90s Realness At The Met Gala Afterparty
- Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women
- ‘We Love You, Mr. B.’: Ferguson Organizer On How Harry Belafonte Never Abandoned Black Freedom Fighters
- Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A To The Met Gala + More Moments We’re Still Talking About
- Get The Look: Lizzo’s 2023 Met Gala Updo and Spikey Bangs
- Jonathan Majors Believes Forensic Medical Experts Will Help Prove His Innocence [LISTEN]
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Here's Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022