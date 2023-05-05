According to NBC4i, a Columbus man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder and other felonies in the death of a 15-year-old girl’s unborn baby in 2020.
Christopher Payne, 27, received a life sentence of no less than 40 years by Judge Carl Aveni on Friday, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney. Having served 947 days in jail, Payne will not be eligible for parole before 2060.
A jury found Payne guilty on April 13 of a dozen felonies for a drive-by shooting in northeast Columbus that injured 15-year-old Ma’Tiya Bruster-Lewis and killed her unborn baby, Asier Lewis.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- For killing Columbus teen’s unborn baby, man sentenced to life in prison
- This Throwback Clip Of Ashanti And Mya Has The Internet In Love
- Eboni K. Williams’ Viral “Bus Driver” Clip Sparks Debates About Race and Relationships [VIDEO]
- Taraji P. Henson Is Ready For Her Next Act
- Mother’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Gifts That Will Last Mom All Year
- Go Behind The Scenes Of Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot
- How Skin Care Can Help You Relax And Get Your ‘Zen’ On
- Letter From The Editor: Taraji P. Henson Is Muva
- Resisting A Rest: Dealing With The Struggles Of Mommy Guilt
- 50 Cent Announces ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?