According to NBC4i, The Cleveland Browns added two former Ohio State safeties after the NFL Draft by signing Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister as undrafted free agents.
The addition of both defensive backs meant Cleveland secured four former Buckeyes on Saturday after drafting offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round and center Luke Wypler in the sixth round.
Hickman started two years for the Buckeyes playing in all 26 games and led the team in tackles in 2021 with 100. He was named second team All-American by the Associated Press in 2022 in which he recorded 53 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Radio One Presents: 2023 Faith Leader Luncheon
- Jazmine Sullivan Looked Fly At The Beale Street Music Festival In A Custom Leather Set
- Browns sign former Ohio State Buckeyes Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister
- Elaine Welteroth Shares The Importance Of Saying ‘No’ To Mom Guilt
- 10 People Shot in Columbus Back-to-Back Shootings
- Lil Wayne Sits Down With Missy Elliott To Discuss The State of Hip Hop On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’
- Back-to-back Short North shootings leave trail of questions after violent weekend
- Cookie delivery service launches in central Ohio
- Ginuwine Was So Anxious to Perform He Fell Off Stage [WATCH]
- Jini Thornton: Ways to Save on a College Education [LISTEN]
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized