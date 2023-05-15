Celebrity Stylist Kim Kimble Is Using 30 Years Of Experience To Help Get Your Hair Together

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble is introducing new items to her product line, offering quicker and safer styling options for textured hair. After 30 years in the beauty business and a lifetime of caring for her mane, she knows what works.

“I’m a woman of color. I’ve worked with a lot of women of color, so I know that we have specific needs for our hair,” Kimble told HelloBeautiful while demonstrating some of the tools.

Flat Iron

The “two-inch vibrating flat iron” allows for fewer passes over each section of hair by allowing for “deeper” access to the scalp.

Kimble’s products are sold nationally at Walmart and CVS, the kind of places she has tracked down tools while on the road styling for people like Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Garcelle Beauvais, Zendaya, and Elaine Welteroth.

“For me, as a hairstylist who travels, sometimes my bags don’t come,” she told HelloBeautiful.“I have done that many times and I’ve had to run to drug stores to buy irons and tools that I would find; oh, these irons don’t work.”

Dry Shampoo

The dry shampoo gives that fourth-day twist-out energy to limp hair. “I use it on my natural hair sometimes if I wanna make it big and fluffy,” said Kimble. It comes in two shades, including a clear that leaves a light sheen and a golden mocha that can patch over grays and add volume.

“I use it on photo shoots. I use it on extensions. I use it on wigs because it creates nice texture in the hair and bits of volume. Or if you have natural hair and it gets oily enough, or it needs to be refreshing or starts to get flat, you use that, and it gives it some volume.”

Hydrating Wax

Color can strip even the most cared-for strands. The most impressive part of her line is a conditioning wax that dries clean and adds moisture on contact while adding temporary color. It has the same texture as a flexible styling pomade, and the four shades can be mixed to create new color selections. At one point, Kimble mixed the red and silver colors to create a pastel pink for an attendee in less than 90 seconds.

“It has a little color, so it’s not going to leave that white residue and just sit waxy on top of your head,” Kimble said while raking the moist formula through her model’s head.

The model’s tight curls softened as Kimble raked the product through her hair. Throughout the demonstration day, Kimble switched the hair color of the model over five times. The wax was rinsed clean with each session.

Water is the first ingredient in the beeswax-based formula. Kimble, who likes to switch up her look, had her hair in mind during the development process. “I love the color, but also, too, I get sick of it. I want something different,” she said.

“I wanted something that temporarily works, that will get the job done and keep my hair from being damaged.”

