According to NBC4i, Colorado police arrested a man on Saturday night who was allegedly driving while intoxicated and got lost. When approached by police, officers said the man tried to switch places with his dog, who was in the passenger seat.
Police said the incident started around 11:30 p.m. near 7th and Main Street in Springfield, which is in the far southeast part of the state, when a driver was allegedly caught speeding at 52 mph in a 30-mph zone.
When police stopped the driver and approached the vehicle, the officer said they watched the driver try to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat.
Police said the man got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Suspected drunk driver tried to switch places with dog when pulled over
- Local plastic surgeons license under review for alleged social media abuse
- Chloë Bailey Serves Chic Courtside Fashion At The Lakers Vs Warriors Game
- 5 Fantasy Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2023 Natural Hair Show
- GoFundMe Created For Black DoorDash Driver Killed By Kansas Cops Slow To Gain Support
- Mary J. Blige Was Everything In Schiaparelli At The Strength Of A Woman Festival
- Jamie Foxx In Physical Therapy in Chicago, Following Health Scare
- ‘The Other H-U’: Kamala Harris Addresses HBCU Rivalry Between Howard And Hampton Universities
- Kansas Cops Accused Of Concealing ‘Critical’ Information After Killing Black DoorDash Driver
- Don Toliver Talks Upcoming ‘Love Sick’ Tour + More!
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Win The Mother's Day The Glamorous Life Giveaway
-
Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Foxx Gives Major Update On Her Father’s Health
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Ginuwine Was So Anxious to Perform He Fell Off Stage [WATCH]
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Worker killed in Reynoldsburg factory accident