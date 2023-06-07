Black Man Killed In Colorado After Cops’ Delayed Respond To Wife’s 911 Call, Attorney Says

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Last Friday afternoon, police officers in Colorado Springs found two men dead inside a car after responding to a 911 call regarding unconscious people who had possibly been shot. One of the two deceased victims was 32-year-old Black man Qualin Campbell, and, according to a civil rights attorney based in Georgia, Campbell’s wife had called the police an hour before his body was found to report that he had been taken hostage, but the police never showed up. Campbell, who had moved to Colorado Springs from Newnan, Georgia, in July 2022, was reportedly taken hostage and killed less than a mile from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Police Operations Center, according to a news release published by the office of Atlanta attorney Harry M. Daniels.

“According to reports, Qualin Campbell was found dead after officers received an emergency call shortly after 2:00 PM on Friday, June 2, reporting two unconscious people who had possibly been shot in a car on South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs,” the news release stated. “The reports fail to mention, however, that Campbell’s wife, Talija Campbell, had called 911 nearly an hour earlier to report that her husband had been taken hostage after receiving a desperate message from her husband reading ‘911. Send Please!.’ The message also included Campbell’s location and a picture of the man who had taken him hostage.”

According to Colorado Springs Indy, Daniels also stated that no officers responded to Talija’s call until after her husband “was found dead having bled out from a gunshot to the abdomen roughly an hour later.”

“The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County can make all the excuses they want, but the facts are simple,” Daniels said. “This was a hostage situation where Qualin Campbell was begging for his life, his wife called 911. The police were less than a mile away but they never responded.”

“Let’s be clear,” he added. “If the police don’t respond to a hostage situation, none of us are safe.”

Campbell’s wife is being represented by Daniels and attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter.

According to the Denver Post, a Colorado Springs police spokesperson said the department has launched an active criminal investigation into Campbell’s death, but the spokesperson would not comment on the allegations that officers failed to respond to Talija’s call.

