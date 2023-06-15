Viral Woes: Tik Toker Forced To Quit Job After Going Viral As ‘Home Depot Girl’ [WATCH]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Becoming an overnight internet sensation may seem like a dream come true, but ‘Home Depot Girl’ explains the downsides to the attention.

The Christian influencer, Ariana Cossie, recently went viral on social media for her good looks. Users stated that she was “too pretty to work at Home Depot,” and many commended her for having a “real job” though she could be making money from her beauty. Cossie, however, took to Tik Tok to explain the negative effects her virality has had and how it’s changing her life.

Stalkers and fans used details from her page (including school and general location) to find and harass her. They have not only tracked down her place of employment, but also disclosed her exact home address and phone number. This has forced her to quit her job and relocate. She admits to having many positive comments, but also many threatening ones.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal reached out to her via Instagram direct messages, encouraging her to not be deterred by negative comments.

Though she confirms that no brands deals are currently underway, she trusts God and believes that these events are pushing her towards her ultimate goal of becoming a full-time influencer.

