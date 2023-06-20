Quavo and Offset Reunite for Late Takeoff’s 29th Birthday Tribute [LISTEN]

Fans have been looking forward to the long-awaited reunion between Migos members Quavo and Offset, and the day has finally come! The two gathered on Sunday, surrounded by friends and family, for a celebration of what would have been the 29th birthday of their late Migos group member Takeoff.

Rumors of alleged beef between the them have circulated since Takeoff’s unfortunate passing in November of 2022. It was reported that the two rappers were also involved in backstage brawl at the 2023 Grammys after a disagreement surrounding the a Takeoff tribute at the show.

As previously reported, the Migos member, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was tragically murdered in Downtown Houston bowling alley. His accused shooter, 33-year-old Patrick Clark, was arrested and charged for the killing.

In addition to their legendary rap group, Takeoff was the nephew of Quavo, and a close childhood friend of Offset. Sunday’s party shows that true brotherhood is a bond that can’t be broken.

