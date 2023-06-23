Nurse Bernice Jenkins Prank Calls “Patron Breast Milk” Having New Mom [LISTEN]

Everyone’s favorite grandmother, Sister Bernice Jenkins, takes on the role of Nurse Jenkins in this hilarious prank call. She has to give the news to an unsuspecting new mother that her premature baby is at risk due to her contaminated breast milk. Apparently, the hospital found traces of Crown Royal, Patron, and a few other substances in the milk.
Let’s just say, the mother is not pleased with the accusations and makes a few threats to make a trip to see Nurse Jenkins. If that happens, Nurse Jenkins is going to have to govern herself accordingly!
For more ignorant hilarity with Bernice Jenkins, Black Tony, Kiki & Fat Tasha and the rest of the RSMS crew, tune in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5-9a CT/6-10a ET!
