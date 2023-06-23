Deion Sanders Clears Amputation Rumors Amid Emergency Surgery [WATCH]

Deion Sanders, the legendary former football and baseball player turned sports analyst and coach, must have emergency surgery in order to avoid losing his foot to amputation.

The surgery, scheduled for 6 a.m. Friday morning, will help correct blood clots in his legs, combating further damage. He posted a social media update to dispel circulating rumors and clear up any speculation surrounding his current condition.

“I met with my doctors a week ago, got hammer toes in two toes, and they want to straighten those out,” the former Jackson State head coach told fans. “I’m not receiving enough blood flow in order to do that surgery and another surgery to fix the dislocation of the foot, as well. So this is where we are now. There is no talk of amputation. There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever. The doctors were just telling me worse come to worse, this was going to happen, but I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left.”

Sanders’ previous blood-flow issues have already resulted in two toe amputations on his left foot.

We are hoping for a speedy recovery for this close friend of the morning show!

