Arrest Warrant Issued For Former Ohio State & NFL Linebacker Darron Lee

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee.

According to 10 WBNS, Lee missed a court appearance today. The hearing was scheduled for Lee to answer to complaints about two separate domestic violence and assault incidents.

10 WBNS initially reported the story.

From 10 WBNS:

On April 3, Dublin police were called to a residence on Kendall Ridge Loop on a domestic violence call after Lee reportedly punched the female victim multiple times in the head during an argument.

Lee initially told police the victim showed up at the residence uninvited and punched him in the face first, but he later recanted that statement, according to court records.

To read the entire 10 WBNS report, [click here].

Court records indicate that police took several pictures of the woman’s injuries along with a hole that appeared to be punched into the wall during one of the complaints.

Lee was a member of the 2014 National Championship team at Ohio State University. During his five-year NFL career, he played for the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Las Vegas Raiders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

