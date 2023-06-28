Five faculty members at an elementary school in Indiana have been charged after a teacher forced a student to eat his own vomit during lunch.
The disgusting and traumatizing incident happened at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, near Indianapolis.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Authorities were contacted in April about inappropriate behavior towards a 7-year-old boy during lunch. A search warrant lead to them pulling security footage that captured the ordeal on video.
The teacher who forced the vile act surrendered her teaching license. Among the five staff members who were charged, two were teachers. All five staff members involved were either fired or resigned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Information from Cleveland 19 was used in this post. To see their initial report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Online Donations To Carlishia Hood Refunded As Mom Sues Chicago, Cops After Murder Charges Dropped
- Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Thanks Nicki Minaj For Attending The It’s Time Tour: “My Sister”
- Public Opinion Of Jonathan Majors Starts To Sway As More Examples Of Accuser’s Violent Past Alleged
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Ohio Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation
-
Cleveland Rapper, Auntie Piggy is recovering from being shot multiple times
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Cleveland Police Say ’30 Missing Children’ Reports Are Misleading