Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of the television series Community got a boost with confirmation that Donald Glover would be returning for the upcoming movie.

Glover’s return to the comedy series’ cinematic project was announced by co-star Joel McHale while he appeared as a guest on talk show host Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. “Donald’s coming back and that’s really important,” the star of Fox’s Animal Control said. “The fact that Donald’s going to do it, that was the big piece. But I think everyone’s coming back. I mean, so far we’re pretty good. And I think that will happen. If not then, you know, Donald will be there.”He then added, “See, it’ll just be Donald. It’ll just be an episode of ‘Atlanta.’”

The artist aka Childish Gambino and producer did state in an interview with GQ in April that he was on board saying “we’re supposed to be shooting it soon.” He went on to add, “Haven’t seen the script, don’t know. In true Dan [Harmon] fashion, we’ll probably get it on the first day…it’s supposed to be happening. I know just as much about it as you do.” Peacock hasn’t publicly confirmed the Swarm producer’s involvement.

Glover played former quarterback Troy on Community before leaving during its fifth season. The series’ popularity led its fans to create a movement with the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie hashtag after it wasn’t renewed by NBC, prompting its move to Yahoo! Screen for its final season. McHale is on board as a producer for the upcoming film.

The Community movie was announced by Peacock last September, with everyone in the original cast – McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong – slated to return with the exceptions of Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Shirley and Chevy Chase, who played Pierce Hawthorne. Chase left the show in its fourth season after an incident involving a slur.

Donald Glover To Return For ‘Community’ Movie was originally published on hiphopwired.com