Kelly Rowland Gives Us Style Goals In A Roberto Cavalli Catsuit

One of our favorite style muses, Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a fierce leopard catsuit while spending time at the Essence Fest, and her look certainly left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!

For her stunning ensemble, the gorgeous entertainer rocked the catsuit from designer Roberto Cavalli perfection. The luxury animal print look featured curve hugging slacks with a flared hem and included a keyhole neckline at the top. She also paired the set with matching finger gloves that fit her perfectly.

Styled by Kolin Carter, she accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a sleek style as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram and at the annual Essence Festival in New Orleans serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process.

“ ” she simply captioned the look. Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?

