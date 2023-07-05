Killing Of French Teen Nahel Merzouk By Cop Exposes Deep Racial Divides 

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The death of Nahel Merzouk at the hands of a police officer in France has spurred numerous protests and shed light on deep racial divisions in the country.

According to reports, the 17-year-old of Algerian-Moroccan descent was detained at a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris last week. Video footage shows one of two officers firing a shot through the windshield of the yellow Mercedes as Merzouk pulled forward. Forensics reports showed that one shot killed the Nahel Merzouk, as the car then slammed into the barriers at Nelson Mandela Square. The killing compelled observers to draw comparisons to the death of George Floyd in 2020 as it was caught on video, which was shared widely through social media. “He saw a little Arab-looking kid, he wanted to take his life,” the teen’s mother said to France 5 Television.

The death of Merzouk sparked intense outrage as many took to the streets to protest Merzouk’s killing in cities and towns throughout the country over the next six nights, often clashing with police and resulting in 3,400 arrests. Protests were even reported in French Caribbean territories such as Martinique and Guadeloupe, and even the island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

The fury behind the protests also points to how French society and its government have adopted an official stance of colorblind universalism. In fact, it is considered illegal to compile racially-based statistics in the country. Observers point to that stance as the reason decades of systemic racism have been prevalent in a country that welcomed Black American expats such as James Baldwin.

In 2017, the Défenseur des Droits civil-liberties watch group noted that “young men perceived to be Black or Arab” were 20 times more likely to be stopped by police for identity checks, and in 2021 six groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch launched a class-action suit against the French government over its failure to address racial profiling by police.

“For 40, 45 years there have been warning signs about discrimination,” says Abel Boyi, head of the “All Unique, All United” group. The issue has been pointedly addressed by noted authors such as Frantz Fanon, Aimé Césaire, and Léopold Senghor who struck at the colonial underpinnings of France that harmed Black and Brown citizens. “He was a nonwhite person in this country,” university student Syrine Djidi said while at a protest for Merzouk, noting that he was the same age as her brother. “Nonwhite people are targeted by the police.”

