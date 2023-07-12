Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna is clearly still winning despite what internet critics had to say.

Billboard released the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart for this week and shows Gunna’s latest album single “Fukumean” landed at number eight.

It is his first top 10 hit as a solo artist.

Although Gunna’s been quiet on social media since his release, he is having the last laugh it seems and his still living the good life.

The visuals prove he ain’t missing out!

Check it out below:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS…

The post EYYUHH: Gunna Earns First Solo Top 10 Despite Critics Saying His Career Was Over Following Plea Deal appeared first on 92 Q.

EYYUHH: Gunna Earns First Solo Top 10 Despite Critics Saying His Career Was Over Following Plea Deal was originally published on 92q.com