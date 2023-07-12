Cry Me A River: Britney Spears Is Still BIG MAD At Victor Wembanyama’s Security Detail & Wants A Public Apology

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama should be worried about getting ready for the upcoming NBA season. Instead, he’s got the legendary pop star Britney Spears is still upset following an encounter in Las Vegas.

Spotted on TMZ Sports, the Instagram dancing pop star is still BIG MAD following an “altercation” with NBA rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama’s security detail in Las Vegas.

According to the celebrity gossip site, after hearing a radio personality say she deserved to be hit in the face after running up behind an unsuspecting Wembanyama and trying to touch him only to be stopped by his security details, Spears is demanding a public apology from the rookie.

In a post shared on her IG account, Spears said:

“I’ve been with the most famous people in the world — *NSYNC at one time,” she said. “Girls would like literally throw themselves at them. On my way into the place, actually, I was knocked down by like three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security not one time touched them or even came near them.”

“Point being,” she continued, “I didn’t appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit.”

Somebody Is Lying

Spears also revisited the incident and claimed she got hit so hard that she fell on the floor, and her friend picked her up. In footage obtained by TMZ Sports, we see a completely different story, so somebody is lying, and it’s not Wembanyama. In the footage shared by TMZ Sports, Spears never hit the floor, but her glasses did. She also adds Wembanyama’s security later apologized to her while she dined at Catch Restaurant, but she has yet to get an apology from the Spurs or their future superstar. Following a lengthy note she shared on Instagram where she claimed she only ran up to “congratulate him on his success,” this latest news is her second time speaking on the “altercation.” We will see if Britney Spears gets that apology she wants, but we feel she really doesn’t deserve it because Wembanyama or the Spurs did nothing to her. — Photo: Variety / Getty

Cry Me A River: Britney Spears Is Still BIG MAD At Victor Wembanyama’s Security Detail & Wants A Public Apology was originally published on hiphopwired.com