Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements: Please Take Gas Pills Before Getting Baptized! [LISTEN]

Everyone’s favorite grandma Ms. Bernice Jenkins calls in to the show to give church announcements! She’s asking on behalf of Pastor that the members who are being baptized please take Gas-X pills beforehand, respectfully!
As always…govern yourselves accordingly!
