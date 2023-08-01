Kiki and Phat Tasha call in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk food—especially Fat Tasha, of course—with the guest host. They’re trying to unbig their backs, but we’re not sure exactly how that’s going to work once they receive their Premadonna Cookware.
Kiki and Fat Tasha Want to “Unbig” Their Backs [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
