Blendon Township Police Fatally Shoot Pregnant Woman

Blendon Township police say that footage of the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman outside a grocery store will be released Friday.
Ta’kiya Young, 21, was fatally shot by police nearly a week ago. Young and several others were accused of stealing liquor from the Kroger in Blendon Township last Thursday evening.
In a statement from Sean Walton, Young’s family attorney, he said, “There should be an urgency to releasing that footage and we don’t quite understand the delay”.
From NBC 4:
The shooting led to a large protest where it took place, a Kroger on Sunbury Road, with some 100 people showing up Sunday.
The shooting took place about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with police saying that Young and others stole were noticed by store employees stealing alcohol.
The others left and drove away, but Young was parked in a spot in front of the store in a Lexus sedan with no license plate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To read the entire NBC 4 story, [click here].
