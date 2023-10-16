I-70 reopens after deadly semi crash in east Columbus

According to NBC4i, a semi-truck crash left one man dead and shut down a portion of Interstate 70 Sunday afternoon.
According to Columbus police, the truck was driving west on I-70 at approximately 12:49 p.m. when it lost control, drove over the wire barrier, crossed the grass median, and started driving in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes. The truck then crossed back over the median and hit the Woodcrest Road bridge embankment.
The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not identify the driver or what led to his death.
For the full NBC4i story click here
