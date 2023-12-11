Celebrate Columbus Crew’s 2023 MLS Cup Victory: Parade & Rally Details

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrations are in order! The Columbus Crew are MLS champions after winning the MLS Cup 2-1 over Los Angeles FC at Lower.com Field in Downtown Columbus.

Columbus’ title win marks the third time they have won MLS Cup, joining the LA Galaxy and D.C. United as the only MLS clubs to win the title three times.

The Columbus Crew’s triumphant 2023 MLS Cup championship will be celebrated with a parade and rally on Tuesday, December 12th. The festivities kick off at 12:00 p.m. from the corner of Nationwide Blvd. and N. 3rd St., heading west towards the iconic Lower.com Field.

After the parade, the Championship Rally will unfold on Chase Plaza at Lower.com Field. Fans can expect to hear from the players and coaches of “The Greatest Team The World Has Ever Seen.”

For those planning to attend, here are some essential details for your experience:

Prepare for the Parade:

Parking: Numerous parking options are available around the parade route, including the Chesnut St. and Front St. garages near the starting location.

Numerous parking options are available around the parade route, including the Chesnut St. and Front St. garages near the starting location. Limited Lots: Parking near Lower.com Field is extremely limited, so reserving parking in advance is recommended.

Free to Attend:

The parade and rally are free and open to the public.

DORA:

DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) is in effect. Purchase an alcoholic beverage to-go from participating locations in a special DORA cup and enjoy it within the DORA boundaries as you head to the parade.

Concessions:

Lower.com Field’s The Pub, Crew Grill, Market 96, and Dirty Frank’s will be open.

Crew Shop:

The Crew Shop will be open for you to snag the latest MLS Cup Champions apparel, available while supplies last. Online shopping is also available at the MLS Store.

Free Stadium WiFi:

Connect to Lower.com Field’s free WiFi (Name: Stadium WiFi) on your phone for a faster mobile connection.

Seating in the Chase Plaza:

Note that chairs are not allowed to be brought onto the Chase Plaza for the rally.

View Parade route and parking locations here:

