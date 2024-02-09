CeCe Winans: “My Interest Isn’t The Game, It’s The Call” [WATCH]

In a world where talent often intersects with tenacity, few voices have resonated as powerfully as that of CeCe Winans. With a staggering 15 Grammy Awards under her belt, Winans has not only solidified her status as a musical luminary but has also become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists and believers alike. Alongside her brother, BeBe Winans, CeCe has dominated the Gospel realm, having 17 million in record sales jointly and over 19 million in solo record sales.

CeCe Winans joined weekend personality, Sean Anthony, in a conversation about her solo career, relevance, the youth, and creating God’s music.

RELATED:

Best In Black: 25 Black Gospel Artists That Have Made Significant Impacts On The Genre

Best In Black: Largest Black Megachurches

Billboard Women In Music Announces Its 2024 ‘Woman of the Year’ & Other Honorees