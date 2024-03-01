Oprah Winfrey Steps Down From Weightwatchers Board After Admitting She Used Weight-Loss Drugs

After nearly a decade of service on the board of WeightWatchers, Oprah Winfrey has made the surprising decision to step down.

While the exact reasons for her departure have not been disclosed, speculation suggests it may be linked to her recent revelation about using a weight loss drug. In December, Oprah openly discussed incorporating a diet pill into her fitness regimen, expressing relief at having a medically approved option for managing weight and rejecting the stigma associated with it.

Oprah’s departure from WeightWatchers is notable considering her longstanding association with the company since joining its board in 2015 and acquiring a reported 10% stake. She has been a prominent figure in advocating for natural weight loss methods, making her decision to leave particularly unexpected. WeightWatchers officially confirmed Oprah’s departure, with CEO Sima Sistani acknowledging her significant contributions to the organization. Sistani praised Oprah for her inspiring presence and passionate advocacy, emphasizing her role in elevating discussions around weight health.

Despite stepping down from the board, Oprah remains committed to collaborating with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani on initiatives aimed at recognizing obesity as a chronic condition. Additionally, Oprah intends to donate her WeightWatchers stock to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, underscoring her dedication to health awareness and cultural preservation. Overall, Oprah’s departure marks a significant transition for WeightWatchers, leaving many to ponder the future direction of the company and its ongoing efforts in promoting wellness.

