- Date/time: Apr 28
- Venue: Palace Theater
Get ready to groove with the legend himself! Tickets for “Super Freak: The Rick James Story” are officially ON SALE NOW! With two shows on April 28th at the Palace Theater! Don’t miss your chance to witness the electrifying tale of Rick James’s rise to fame, filled with unforgettable music and wild adventures. Secure your seats today and join us for a night of funk, soul, and non-stop fun! Grab your tickets before they’re gone!
Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus
Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days
Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide
Beyonce Talks Super Bowl Show As Protest Is Planned Outside Of NFL Headquarters [VIDEO]
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead