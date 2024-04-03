Get ready to groove with the legend himself! Tickets for “Super Freak: The Rick James Story” are officially ON SALE NOW! With two shows on April 28th at the Palace Theater! Don’t miss your chance to witness the electrifying tale of Rick James’s rise to fame, filled with unforgettable music and wild adventures. Secure your seats today and join us for a night of funk, soul, and non-stop fun! Grab your tickets before they’re gone!